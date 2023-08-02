Car leaves road and crashes into bus shelter in Oxford

A car has left the road and crashed into a bus shelter in Oxford.

Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service crews were called to reports of a vehicle fire in the north of Oxford City.

When crews arrived, they saw a car had left the highway and crashed into a bus shelter.

The driver had removed themselves from the car before the fire service arrived and was taken to hospital for precautionary checks.

The car left the highway and crashed into the bus shelter. Credit: Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service

The fire service said there was no fire but "when airbags activate, occasionally they release a powder which can look like the vehicle smoking. But it is harmless".

In a statement, it said: "Please try to take care whilst driving on the roads, fortunately there was nobody waiting for a bus on this occasion but it could have turned out to be a very different incident."