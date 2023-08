Passengers are being warned of severe delays on the Elizabeth Line between London Paddington and Reading.

A points failure at West Ealing is causing issues for people travelling to Heathrow Terminal 5.

Great Western Railway has confirmed some lines are blocked due to the failure.

Commuters are being warned train services between London Paddington and Reading, and West Ealing and Greenford may be cancelled or delayed.

Disruption is expected until 08:15.More follows.