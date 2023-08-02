Play Brightcove video

Drone footage shows a man stuck in the mud at a beach. Credit: TheDroneMan.net

Coastguard rescue teams were called to a beach after reports of a man being stuck in the mud at Herne Bay.

Emergency services in Kent arrived at the scene and used "specialist mud rescue techniques" to free the man.

HM Coastguard is now reminding people about how they can reduce their risk of getting trapped in mud or quicksand as it is incredibly difficult to get out without help from trained rescuers.

It says, as well as the danger of sinking, there is also a risk of drowning because of rising water levels and tides.

It is asking people to check the weather and tide times, avoid crossing estuaries where there can be hidden channels of fast-flowing water and follow advice on warning signs.

If someone does get trapped the advice is to sit back to spread your weight evenly across the surface, stop others from trying to help you, as they might get stuck too, and call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

A coastguard spokesperson said: "HM Coastguard coordinated the response after receiving reports of someone stuck in the mud at Herne Bay.

"Herne Bay and Sheppey coastguard rescue teams were able to get them out of the mud using their specialist mud rescue techniques and they were passed into the care of Kent Ambulance Service.

"Kent Fire and Rescue Service also attended."

