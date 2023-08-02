The family of a 'hero' teenager, who drowned saving his young nephews and nieces while on holiday in Dorset have returned to Poole Lifeboat station on the second anniversary of his death.

Callum Baker-Osborne jumped into the water at Rockley Point in July 2021 after members of his family were swept away by strong currents.

The inquest into his death heard how the 18-year-old tried again and again to save everyone.

On Sunday (30 July) Callum's family returned to Poole to mark the 2nd anniversary of losing their loved one and to present a cheque for more than £5000 following their fundraising effort.

Callum Baker-Osborne's family present a cheque to Poole Lifeboat station. Credit: Poole Lifeboat station

Anne-Marie Clark Poole Lifeboat volunteer said: "Callum was a selfless special young man, a hero, saving his mother, sister, nieces and nephews, when they were tragically caught up in strong currents off Rockley, at what should have been a happy family time.

"We will always have a special connection at the station here in Poole and will always be here to support the family.

"We also have vowed to share the key safety messages far and wide, to help educate people to stay safe on the coast, that is our promise to Callum."

Anne-Marie added: "Thank you, to everyone that has contributed to the amazing amount raised, it’s humbling to know that the memory of a such a special person, is remembered and celebrated in such a way.

"The money raised will help us to continue to launch the lifeboats and be there to help people in trouble, to ultimately save lives at sea."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...