Officials at Southampton Football Club have revealed they are 'concerned' after uncovering an alleged scam in which people have been pretending to be scouts from the club.

The football club which has its stadium at St Mary's says individuals have been falsely claiming to be associated with the club, specifically impersonating members of our scouting team.

People are now being warned not to fall victim to the 'deceptive scheme'.

In a statement a spokesperson for the club said: "We want to emphasise that we take this matter very seriously and are committed to safeguarding our community from any potential harm. While we cannot discuss specific incidents in detail, we want to highlight this issue to protect others from falling victim to this deceptive scheme.

"Southampton Football Club will never reach out to players or families directly via social media platforms, we’ll never use personal email addresses for official communication inviting players for trials.

"We’ll also never ask you to pay us any money or to share your bank details.

"We urge everyone to check the legitimacy of any communication claiming to be from Southampton Football Club. If you have any doubts or suspicions, please reach out to us directly through our official email address: supporterservices@ saintsfc.co.uk

"Our scouting network plays a crucial role in identifying and nurturing talent, and we encourage aspiring players to pursue their dreams.

"However, any official communication regarding trials will always adhere to the highest standards of professionalism."

