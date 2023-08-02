Horse rescued by police after getting stuck on railway tracks

A horse had to be rescued by British Transport Police after getting stuck on a railway track at Hoo.

It's unclear how the animal ended up on the line but officers were needed to get it safely off the lines.

Members of the public had helped to secure the horse before police arrived.

The RSPCA collected the horse to be re-homed as no owner could be traced.

Speaking on X, formerly known as Twitter, a spokesperson for British Transport Police said: "We attended a different kind of job this morning where a horse had got itself stuck on the railway lines at #Hoo.

"Luckily members of the public had managed to cut the fence and secure the horse. Officers assisted to get the horse safely off the lines.

"Officers then communicated with @RSPCA_official as to the best course of action.

"It was decided as there were no owner details the RSPCA would collect the horse to be re-homed."

