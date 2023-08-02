Play Brightcove video

Report by ITV News Meridian's Kara Digby

A pub landlord in Newbury says he doesn't know if his business will last the year - now that a major road has shut for four months for roadworks.

Kings Road is closed between the junctions of Boundary Road and Hectors Way in order to replace the pipes of a leaking gas main.

The work is considered essential but some businesses nearby, including Ken Amor's, are worried that diversions and extra traffic will put people off making the journey to them.

Mr Amor has been the landlord of The Old London Apprentice for nine years and says roadworks are killing the business.

He said: "I know for a fact customers haven't come - they're not going to sit 20 minutes/40 minutes in a traffic jam to have a pint, when they could go somewhere else in five minutes.

"Quite a few of them have commented that they love sitting outside on our decked area - but not when there's a traffic jam with all the fumes off the cars."

The closure is due to be lifted on December 5.

Drivers have already experienced other disruption this year at this busy junction. January to June saw temporary traffic lights and one-way systems here while other work went on.

Ken understands the latest work is essential, but believes it should have all been done earlier to help him and other businesses who share his concerns.

Ken said: "It's been very difficult this year without the roadworks. The credit crunch....the energy crisis....that has all impacted on our trade... and then on top of that we had all these roadworks.

"They were doing test holes and and checking for leaks early part of the year. With better planning, it could've been done during the first closure.

"2023 has been very much stacked against us. Fingers crossed we'll make it through this closure. We've got through the last one - so we'll do our best to get through this one."

This closure has also contributed to a delay in a proposed trial to pedestrianise Newbury's town centre for longer each day. This is because extra pressure is being put on the roads which West Berkshire Council says would impact the results.

A spokesperson for West Berkshire Council said: “We are mindful that the closure around Kings Road is lengthy and sympathise with local residents and businesses on the impact this closure will have.

"The closure is necessary due to the need to replace the gas mains which are several hundred metres long and requires excavations in the carriageway meaning there will be insufficient space for vehicles to pass safely.

"This work is not related to the development of the former Sterling Cables site or the previous works that were associated with that.

“Southern Gas Network (SGN) have a legal right to access their underground apparatus and we cannot prevent them from doing so. We have worked with SGN to minimise the disruption that this will cause so starting during the summer holidays when traffic volumes are lower and carried out before the carriageway is resurfaced, which will avoid a new surface being excavated.

“We have worked with SGN to ensure all those affected have been informed via letter and that motorists have advanced notices with the signage around the area.

"We will work with SGN to monitor the situation and traffic flow. More information can be found here: https://one.network/?tmi= GB27052846.”

The closure is due to be lifted on December 5.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...