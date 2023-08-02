M20 in Kent closed coastbound due to overturned van

The M20 in Kent is closed coastbound between J10A (Ashford) and J11 (Westenhanger) due to a collision involving an overturned van.

Kent Police, Fire, Ambulance Services and National Highways Traffic Officers are on scene.

The van has left the carriageway, overturned and come to rest on its roof.

Drivers are being advised to follow the hollow circle diversion symbol on coastbound road signs:

Exit M20 at J10 on to the A20 eastbound towards Folkestone

Remain on the A20 until J11

Rejoin M20 J11

National Highways is asking people to allow extra journey time or even delay their journey.