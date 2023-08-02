A man who pulled a woman from her car while it was stopped at traffic lights at Reading's Cemetery Junction, and stole the vehicle has been jailed.

Mohamad Hamza, 21, targeted the driver in October 2022.

The car was later found on a verge on the A329 slip road.

Hamza, of Liverpool Road, Reading, was found guilty of one count of robbery and has been jailed for more than four years.

He was found not guilty of one count of attempted robbery and one count of possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

The woman in her 30s was pulled from her car whilst she waited at traffic lights at Cemetery Junction. Credit: Google Maps

The court heard on 29 October last year, Hamza opened the door of a car that was stopped at traffic lights in Cemetery Junction, pulled the driver, a woman in her thirties, out of the car and drove away.

The car was later found having hit a verge between London Road and the A329 slip road the same day.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Brandon Morley, of Reading CID, said: "I am pleased that Hamza will spend four and a half years in prison as a result of his actions.

"Thames Valley Police works tirelessly to bring offenders to justice and I hope this case serves as an example that we will pursue you and ensure you are put before the courts."

