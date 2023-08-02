Play Brightcove video

Credit: Waverley Borough Council

A video has been released capturing the moment a 4×4 driver tried to undertake a bin lorry in Surrey and ended up sliding down a verge.

Waverley Borough Council released the footage on its social media channels, showing a refuse collector going about their daily duties.

The worker, dressed in their usual high-vis orange uniform, is seen wheeling a brown bin to towards the back of a lorry.

Behind them, a 4×4 driver, keen to get around the stationary truck, decides to undertake the bin lorry.

They try to undertake the truck by mounting the kerb and driving on the grass.

Rather than shaving seconds off their journey time, the 4×4 slides down the verge and gets stuck on its side.

Posting on social media, a spokesperson for Waverley Borough Council said: "Next time you think about overtaking one of our refuse collection vehicles, please take care.

"As well as putting our @Biffa crews (and others) at risk, you may find yourself with a hefty garage bill.

"Please be patient."

The council offers a collection day checker service for those who want to know what days people leave their bins out - or when the lorries will be doing the rounds.

People can also report a missed bin collection.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...