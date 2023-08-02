Outrage as bin workers caught on camera mixing carefully separated recycling

Play Brightcove video

Video report by ITV News Meridian's Sarah Saunders

Residents in Canterbury have expressed their anger after refuse workers were caught mixing their carefully separated recycling.

Martin Johnson, who lives in Elham Road near Wincheap, spotted bin staff pouring glass, plastic and paper into one larger bin and complained to the council, saying it makes a mockery of residents' efforts.

Mr Johnson says after the complaints were ignored, he and a neighbour caught the action on camera on three separate occasions.

An investigation has now been launched by bosses at Canterbury City Council who have been shown the footage.

Play Brightcove video

Watch refuse worker emptying separated recycling into one bin

Having been an accomplished racing driver in his youth, Mr Johnson now takes green issues very seriously.

He says he is diligent about separating and putting out his recycling, adding: "When it came to our attention, the world, that we had to start tightening our belts and looking after the planet - then yes I put my heart and sole into it"

Speaking of his shock at seeing the recycling being mixed up, Mr Johnson said: "They take the red bin off the back of the truck and bring it round to our bins and tip all the bottles and plastic and cardboard into the same bin and shoot it into one part of the truck.

"So we've separated it and they've mixed it!"

Play Brightcove video

Martin Johnson, resident

A spokesperson for Canterbury City Council said: "We thank Mr Johnson for making us aware of these incidents and apologise to him.

"Clearly it is not acceptable for this to happen when residents have spent their time carefully separating their recycling. "We can reassure Mr Johnson that this will be fully investigated and appropriate action taken."

Due to current strike action in the district, recycling bins are not being collected in Canterbury.

Mr Johnson says when recycling collections start up again, it will be done with as much care as he takes.

Car slides down verge after trying to undertake bin lorry in Surrey >

Ultra-slim bin lorry to save the day after bad parking saw Reading streets plagued with rubbish >