A sex offender who targeted lone women and girls around Brighton city centre has been jailed for his crimes.

Hanok Zeray, 32, of Ringmer Road in Brighton, sexually assaulted six women in public spaces in 2022.

An investigation was launched after a woman reported being raped in the Old Steine in Brighton on 16 April. Zeray was arrested the following day on suspicion of rape.

He was released under investigation while evidence was collected to pursue a charge.

On Sunday, 22 May, two women reported being sexually assaulted in London Road and Southover Street in the early hours of the morning.

The Southover Street victim was chased by a stranger – later identified as Zeray – but managed to escape by locking herself in her flat.

Enquiries were underway to identify a suspect when, on 23 October, a third woman reported being sexually assaulted by a stranger in Elm Grove.

He harassed her persistently, but she was able to film him on her mobile phone and capture the sexual assault on film.

Officers identified Zeray from the footage and he was arrested shortly after, and charged with rape and three counts of sexual assault and remanded in custody.

Zeray was charged with three additional counts of sexual assault after three more women came forward to report being attacked.

One on the 22 May in London Road, one in Gladstone Place on 19 June and a third on 23 October – five minutes before Zeray was filmed assaulting the woman in Elm Grove.

Zeray was sentenced to eight years and three months in prison, with an extended licence period of five years.

Detective Constable Amy Pemberton-Hill said: “Hanok Zeray was a committed offender who presented a clear danger to lone women and girls.

“I would like to thank all these women for reporting his crimes to police and supporting the investigation through to prosecution.

“The streets of Brighton and Hove are a safer place as a result.”

Superintendent Adele Tucknott, Sussex Police’s lead for violence against women and girls, said: “The behaviour shown by Hanok Zeray will not be tolerated in Sussex – from the persistent harassment of women through to the sexual assaults for which he has been jailed.

“Women and girls should be safe to walk the streets alone at any time of day or night without being targeted by predatory men.

“We have a range of measures to keep people safe at night and it is so important that any incidents are reported so we can take positive action.

“In an emergency, always call 999. You can also download the Safe Space app, which has a list of designated safe spaces across Sussex where you can seek help. Download the app here Safe:Space Sussex - Safe Space Sussex Application.”

