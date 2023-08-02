A woman from Aylesbury says her life has been "enriched" thanks to her medical dog who warns her when she is about to have a seizure.

Elspeth Gray lives with her assistance dog Moby and suffers from non epileptic attack disorder (NEAD).

It means she can suffer from seizures anywhere, any time without warning.

But her life has been changed now she has Moby by her side.

When Elspeth is about to have a seizure, Moby sits in front of her and stares. If Elspeth ignores her, Moby puts her head on Elspeth's knee to alert her.

Elspeth is then able to lie down and have the seizure more safely.

Before she had Moby, Elspeth says she had injured herself because of her seizures.

She said: "I have fallen down the stairs numerous times, I have dropped kettles down myself... It just doesn't happen anymore because Moby will let me know in advance."

She added: "She's a miracle worker. She is just brilliant. She's my best pal, we don't go anywhere without each other. She's my companion, she does everything for me.

"She's enriched my life because I'm able to go out now.

"I go to a sewing group on a Monday, Wednesday and Thursday where before that would have been unheard of because if I took a seizure there it would be a big hoola whereas Moby just tells me - I go in a quiet corner and have a lie down and that's acceptable because they know I've got Moby that is going to tell me."

Elspeth is now able to enjoy things she couldn't before she had Moby

Chris Allen, from Medical Detection Dogs, explained that the dogs they train can detect a change in their owner's odour which helps them warn them of an impending seizure.

He said: "Through the power of using their nose, they're able to pick up on a slight odour change that the client is giving and through careful training and socialisation as a young puppy they really learn to work with people and bond very strongly to people and then start to recognise those slight changes in their odour."

The charity says it is looking for more volunteers to take on puppies and work with the charity to train them to become assistance dogs.

