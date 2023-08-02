Play Brightcove video

Warning distressing content - ITV Meridian's Andy Dickenson has been speaking to the White family.

A family from Sussex have described the terrifying moment a car crashed through their living room, leaving their young daughter trapped.

The vehicle ploughed through the living room of the property in Crawley on Friday (28 July).

The doorbell footage of the immediate aftermath shows a local delivery driver and neighbours desperately trying to break the front door down as eight-year-old Alexus screams for help.

Miraculously, the youngster escaped with only minor injuries.

But the vehicle has been left lodged in the family's sitting room just inches from their sofa, leaving the house unsafe to live in.

The White family has been staying in a hotel room since.

Alexus could be heard screaming following the crash

Mum Liza White said: "Alexus is under the car and she's screaming and we're all covered in rubble and she's under the rubble.

"We're all screaming looking at each other and it was just mayhem and I just felt like I was frozen in time. I could hear the peddle, the accelerator still pressed down."

She added: "The strength Alexus has I just have to do it for the kids. Someone was watching over us that day.

"It's a miracle we weren't killed, the coroner wasn't there to pick up five body bags."

Firefighters who rushed to the scene are now trying to raise money through a Crowdfunding page, in an effort to send the family on a planned holiday to Blackpool.

The family says they're overwhelmed by the communities support, rescue workers and councillors working to find them a new home.

The driver of the vehicle, a man in his 50s was uninjured, and police have confirmed they are investigating the incident.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: "Emergency services were called to Cottonwood Close in Langley Green, Crawley, at 4.42pm on Friday (28 July) where a Ford Galaxy Titanium Ecoblue had crashed into a house.

"A woman and child inside the house both suffered minor injuries. The driver, a 50-year-old local man, was uninjured.

"The incident remains under investigation."

