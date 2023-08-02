Cameras needed to enforce London's Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) will not be installed in Kent, TfL has confirmed to ITV Meridian.

The zone is due to expand into certain parts of Kent from August 29, after the High Court ruled that Transport for London was legally allowed to do so.

The outer London boroughs of Bexley, Bromley, Harrow and Hillingdon along with Surrey County Council - all led by the Conservatives - launched legal action in February over the Labour mayor's proposals to extend ULEZ beyond the North and South Circular roads to include the whole of the city.

Following the decision Kent County Council’s (KCC) Leader, Roger Gough, wrote to the Mayor of London formally calling for the reversal of the decision to expand the Ultra-Low Emission Zone and expressed his ‘dismay’ that the proposals continue unamended.

The authority confirmed it will continue to block ULEZ warning signs from being placed on KCC’s infrastructure.

It has not been contacted about the installation of ANPR cameras on its infrastructure but, if it were asked, KCC says it would be refused.

The Conservatives previously insisted on ULEZ expansion as a condition for TfL funding. Credit: PA

As part of a settlement for Transport for London (TfL) reached in 2020, the Conservative government's then-transport secretary Grant Shapps insisted on the expansion of the ULEZ expansion to outer London zones as a condition of additional funding.

Drivers of vehicles which do not meet minimum emissions standards are charged a £12.50 daily fee for entering the Ulez zone.

Transport for London (TfL) says nine out of 10 cars seen driving in outer London on an average day comply with the Ulez standards.

These figures, Kent County Council's leader says, do not take into account people crossing into the zone.

Cllr Roger Gough said: “It is increasingly apparent that notwithstanding a range of correspondence and consultation responses from organisations and individuals immediately bordering the affected entry points to the new zone, that these have not been properly considered or taken account in your delivery plans.

“Worse still, your officials, having said how important a comprehensive public transport offer was to mitigate these impacts, have now advised us of your plans to remove travelcards from the very same affected cohort of Kent residents."

A map showing the proposed Ulez expansion area across London. Credit: PA/TfL

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, hailed the landmark decision by the court to approve the ULEZ expansion, and said: “The decision to expand the Ulez was very difficult and not something I took lightly.”

He went on: “The Ulez has already reduced toxic nitrogen dioxide air pollution by nearly half in central London and a fifth in inner London.

“The coming expansion will see five million more Londoners being able to breathe cleaner air.”

