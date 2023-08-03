A colony of 16 rabbits, including four babies, have been found dumped, squashed inside cardboard boxes in Southend.

The RSPCA have been caring for them and hopes the differences in appearances between the rabbits - which were all squashed inside two cardboard boxes and left in an alleyway at Hamstel Road in the Garon Park area of the town - may be remembered by someone as it seeks to trace the owner.

Among the breeds are Netherland dwarf and lop-eared rabbits, while four of the bunnies are babies. While most of the rabbits were in a healthy condition, two were unable to stand when they were found, but have since recovered.

The RSPCA said the bunnies are now recovering. Credit: RSPCA

The bunnies were spotted by a member of the public who took them to a local vets on Wednesday (July 19).

One of the babies, a two-week-old, is now being hand reared by a member of staff at a local rescue, while some of the other rabbits are being cared for at South Essex Wildlife Hospital.

RSPCA inspector Jenny Wildman, who is investigating the abandonment, said: "Fortunately, these poor rabbits appear to have been found quite quickly it seems, as there were no droppings in the box, which is just as well as four are babies.

"They do stand out as they are all different breeds, which is unusual and that might trigger someone's memory. Someone might know of an owner who had lots of different rabbits.

"It is horrible to think they were found in a box next to some bins, as there was nothing to distinguish them from any other rubbish that had been left out."

The boxes the rabbits were left in were previously used to store burger buns and drinks, but there was no note found attached.

During 2022 there was a 48% increase in the intake of rabbits to the RSPCA's branches and animal centres compared to 2021 - with over 3,000 unwanted rabbits arriving.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...