The owner of a Kent farm says they've been left 'devastated' after one of their spotted pigs was stolen overnight.

The four-month-old boar was taken from Curly’s Farm Homestead in Brambledown .

Farm Manager Zac Spice-Andrews said local children have also been left 'distraught' over the theft, as the pigs are part of the summer camp which runs throughout the summer holidays.

Zac said: "We are all devastated.

"The pigs here are part of our summer camp, so the children that are attending are also distraught that one of the pigs in their care has been taken.

"We just hope no harm has become of him."

Curly's Farm say the four-month-old boar that's been taken is 'very friendly'. Credit: Curly's Farm

The boar that was taken is an Gloucestershire old spot X Oxford, Sandy and black pig who the farm say is 'very friendly'.

They have contacted police about the incident.

Posting on social media in the hope that someone may know who is responsible, a Curly's Farm spokesperson said: "It is with great sadness and concern to report that one of our Spotty Pigs (Boar) has been taken at night.

"If anyone is offered a pig, the ear tag will read KJ3420, although we know this can be removed."

In a statement, a spokesperson for Kent Police said: " Kent Police was called at 9.48am on Thursday 3 August 2023 to a report of a pig being stolen from its enclosure in Elmley Road, Sheerness.

"Enquiries are ongoing.

"Anyone with information can report this online, quoting reference number 03-0328."

