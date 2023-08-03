The foster family of a teenager who was found dead on the steps of Portsmouth Guildhall at the weekend have paid tribute to 'a kind innocent boy with dreams.'

18-year-old Aimen Ahmed from Horndean was found in the Guildhall Square at 11pm on Saturday 29 July.

A 23-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remains in custody.

Paying tribute, Aimen's foster family said: “Aimen was such a kind, beautiful and innocent soul whose huge infectious smile melted your heart and made you laugh.

“He was a boy with dreams and quiet determination, who worked hard at college and wanted to achieve something with his life.

“His tragic death is unjust and incomprehensible and he will be sadly missed by all those that were privileged to have been part of his short life”.

Police were called to Guildhall Square in Portsmouth on Saturday 29 July. Credit: ITV Meridian

A Hampshire Police spokesperson said: "We are still keen to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the Guildhall Walk and Guildhall Square areas at around 11pm on Saturday 29 July that could help our enquiries.

"You can speak to one of our officers in the area or contact us by phone or online."If you have any mobile phone footage or information please contact us on 101 quoting Operation Broadleaf (44230305889).

"Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

