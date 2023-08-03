One of Britain's biggest warships, which has spent nearly a year undergoing repairs, is scheduled to arrive back at its home port on Friday. (4 August).

The vessel is listed to arrive back in Portsmouth early tomorrow afternoon, according to an official Royal Navy shipping movements document for the area.

HMS Prince of Wales suffered a broken propeller shaft after it sailed from the city's naval base in August 2022 for a diplomatic mission to the United States.

The £3 billion Royal Navy aircraft carrier came to a halt off the Isle of Wight and was brought under tow back into the harbour for the problem to be identified.

It was then taken to the Babcock shipyard where it was built in Rosyth, Scotland, to undergo the repairs which have taken nine months to complete.

The warship moved out of dry dock on Friday 19 July 2023 on her way back to Portsmouth.

There were fears the 65,000-tonne vessel was being “cannibalised” for parts to be used on sister ship HMS Queen Elizabeth but Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said this was “perfectly normal” and the ship would return to service by the autumn.

ITV Meridian approached the Royal Navy and a spokesperson was unable to comment on the ship's position.

