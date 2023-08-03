A man from Poole is due in court later today (3 August) following a crash in which a teenager died.

16-year-old Billy Lardner died on Parley Lane in Christchurch last month (July).

A 25-year-old man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene of an accident and driving without valid insurance.

He appeared at Poole Magistrates’ Court on Monday (3 July).

An 18-year-old man from Wales who was arrested on suspicion of driving offences and a 39-year-old woman from Ferndown who was arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice following the collision remain on police bail.

The family of Billy Lardner say his death has left a hole in their hearts.

