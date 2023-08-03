Firefighters in West Sussex are reminding people of the importance of smoke alarms after a 'playful' dog accidentally switched on the kitchen hob causing a fire.

Crews were called to a house in Castle Road in Tarring on Tuesday evening where the hob had flammable items stored on top.

They say the owners, who were out at the time, had taken down their smoke alarms as the property was being decorated.

Luckily the dog escaped unharmed.

Worthing Station Manager Chris Bowles said: “We understand that there are times, particularly during renovations, when smoke alarms are unable to be attached to the ceiling.

"However, in these instances I would urge people to keep battery-operated alarms on each level of their property to detect a fire situation should one occur.

“Statistics show that you are four times more likely to die in a fire in the home if there is no working smoke alarm, so to say it’s a life-saving piece of equipment is no understatement.

“It is always a good idea to turn electrical items off at the switch when not in use too, especially when leaving the house, to avoid any accidents or electrical fires.

”In a fire situation, please always remember to get out, stay out and call 999.

"If you have concerns around home fire safety, or are concerned for a family member or loved-one, you can complete our free online fire safety check to help spot fire risks around your home."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...