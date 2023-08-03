The organisers of Brighton Pride have confirmed the event is still going ahead as planned, after a yellow weather warning was issued for the weekend.

The warning for unseasonably windy weather is expected to cause disruption to travel and outdoor activities according to the Met Office.

It covers much of the south coast including Brighton.

The Met Office says the windy weather could mean that some roads and bridges could close, and there is a chance that power cuts may occur.

The city is expecting tens of thousands of people this weekend for the annual Brighton Pride event.

With much of the event held outdoors, including the world-famous parade through the city, organisers are reassuring visitors that they plan for 'a wide range of scenarios' and have contingency plans in place.

The famous parade for Brighton Pride travels through the city, but could be hampered this year by strong winds. Credit: ITV Meridian

A spokesperson for the event said: "Pride is going ahead as planned.

"We always plan for a wide range of scenarios and have contingency plans that adapt to emerging situations.

"We work with a multi-agency approach to make sure we do all we can, working together across the city, to make sure everyone has a happy and safe Pride."

The weather warning is the second blow for the event, after it was announced that there will be no trains running to and from Brighton during this year's Pride event.

Rail operator Govia Thameslink has blamed the disruption on an overtime ban by train drivers’ union Aslef.

The firm says there will be fewer trains running than usual on Friday 4 and Sunday 6 August.

