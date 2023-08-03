A young cyclist is in a critical condition in hospital following a crash involving a black BMW in Bognor Regis.

Emergency services were called to the A29 Shripney Road at around 10.30pm on Tuesday (August 1) to a collision involving a car and a bicycle.

The cyclist, a 17-year-old boy from Bognor Regis, was taken to hospital.

The road was closed between the Orchard Way roundabout and Tesco to allow for investigation work to take place.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: "Officers are keen to speak to any witnesses, particularly anyone who may have captured any relevant dash cam footage from the area around that time.

"Anyone with information is asked to email collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk quoting Operation Chatford."

