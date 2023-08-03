Play Brightcove video

A charity that organises trips for young carers says it has been left out of pocket after a coach company ceased trading - after 76 years.

Be Free Young Carers based in Oxfordshire made a payment last week to Heyfordian Travel, which has now shut down, and was forced to rebook alternative transport.

CEO of the charity, Sabiene North said: "It really has impacted us as a charity. We've lost out on money.

"Thanks to our team we've managed to secure the rest of our bookings through Oxford Bus Company and they are honouring Heyfordian's prices.

"We have had no contact from Heyfordian to see if we can get our money back.

"We have to pay for the new buses so we are looking at a deficit here."

Emelia Light is 13 and is a carer for her win sister Martha, who's autistic. She says day trips are extremely valuable to her. Credit: ITV News Meridian

A statement on the Bicester-based travel company's website said: "It is with the utmost regret that Heyfordian Travel Limited will cease trading as of today Tuesday 1st August 2023.

"We are so sorry after 76 years of trading that unfortunately it has come to this.

"We just faced too many headwinds with inflation, rising costs, driver shortages and massive interest charges on our bounce-back loans, that it has become impossible to continue."

