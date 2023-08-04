'Battle Axes' women's football team pen World Cup anthem for Lionesses

Play Brightcove video

Watch the video report by Andy Dickenson

A mature women's football team from Battle in Sussex have penned a World Cup anthem for the Lionesses.

Caz Robertson, player manager of The Battle Axes, has written the tune "Mighty Mighty" for local singer L. and rapper $MALLS!E.

Caz, a lifelong footballer herself, was inspired by last year’s Lionesses Euro’s campaign to set up the women’s veterans football team in Battle, last year.

She had just six players then. Now she has over 50 women registered to play.

Caz Robertson: "Our oldest player is 75, which is incredible"

The team comprises of women who have played competitively alongside women who have never previously experienced playing football.

One of them is the former coach of Alessia Russo. Joanna Heath coached the Under 16’s in Kent Schools FA and Russo recently attributed that experience as her "first big step in football".

Caz believes the Lionesses are encouraging women across generations into playing football - and decided to write a song that sent them a strong message of support.

"The song reflects their journey so far and how they are breaking down barriers on and off the pitch," she said.

"Our Lionesses deserve a song that lifts their hearts and sends them the message that they are… mighty!"

'Mighty Mighty' by Mighty M’Press is currently available on all streaming platforms.