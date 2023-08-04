Car stolen with young girl's wheelchair inside found by delivery driver

Play Brightcove video

Video report by ITV News Meridian's Mel Bloor

The mother of a disabled girl has praised the power of social media after being reunited with her stolen car.

Chloe Farrant put out an appeal on Facebook after the vehicle was taken from outside her home in Andover on Tuesday night (Aug 1).

Chloe's daughter, Delilah, has a neurological illness and the car was on loan from a charity to help with her medical needs.

It also had her wheelchair and other medical equipment in the boot.

Delilah pictured in her wheelchair before it was stolen Credit: Chloe Farrant

Chloe said: "All I kept thinking was what if she needs oxygen overnight or has a big seizure? Yes you can get an ambulance but it's so hard to get one quickly.

"On top of losing the car, she had her suction machine in it. When she has a seizure sometimes she has too much saliva and we have to suction it out to make sure she doesn't choke so that was in the car and her wheelchair.

"So then I was thinking how are we going to get out and about so yes it was just really stressful."

Thanks to Chloe's Facebook post, which was shared 5,000 times, the car was spotted abandoned on the side of a road on Thursday night (Aug 3) by a local delivery driver.

Chloe's car was found by a delivery driver abandoned on the side of the road Credit: Chloe Farrant

Sadly Delilah's wheelchair was damaged during the theft but it's hoped it can be repaired.

Chloe said: "After having my car taken, I lost faith in people and then for someone to be so honest that he'd found it.

"We didn't have anything to offer, there was no reward, so it was a really big moment.

"I just kept thinking we've got our freedom back. We're due to go to Peppa Pig World next week so it just opens up the world again for us."

Residents 'heartbroken' over potential closure of leisure centre >

Man without fully formed arms and legs takes on 108 mile kayak challenge >