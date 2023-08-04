Comedian Eddie Izzard has announced she will run to be the Labour MP for Brighton Pavilion.

Eddie, who's from Bexhill-on-Sea and also goes by the name Suzy, took to Twitter to confirm she is standing.

She posted: "Brighton Pavilion!

"I am very excited to announce that I'm standing to be your next Labour MP.

"If you want me to be your champion for equality, sustainability and opportunity for all, vote for me!

"Get in touch, get involved."

This will be Eddie's second attempt to become a Member of Parliament after losing her bid to become an MP in Sheffield in December last year.

The comedian had hoped to be named Labour's candidate to succeed Paul Blomfield, the sitting MP for Sheffield Central.

This time she is targeting the Labour seat for Brighton Pavilion after MP Caroline Lucas announced that she will not contest the next election.

The Green Party MP said her role in Parliament meant she had "struggled to spend the time I want" on the crises facing the environment.

Posting on her website Eddie described Brighton as a brilliant city with a 'diverse and vibrant community.'

She added: "It will take practical action – not protest – to fix what’s broken, and to win this seat, Labour needs a candidate that can inspire many thousands to become our friends and allies in the fight for a fairer-greener-cleaner planet.

"Reaching out and lifting people up, is at the heart of my politics.

"I believe in making connections – not breaking connections.

"So please join me - get in touch, get involved and let’s make Brighton Pavilion Labour again."

A date for the 2024 elections is yet to be confirmed.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...