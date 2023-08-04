Play Brightcove video

Report by ITV News Meridian's Kit Bradshaw

A former anorexia nervosa patient has helped to open a new eating disorder day service for young people in Sussex.

Katrina Cheshire first developed anorexia as a teenager and would likely have been sent to the new centre had it been available then.

The Spring Tide Eating Disorder Day Service, based at Aldrington House in Hove, is the first-of-its-kind in Sussex and only one of four in the South East to offer an alternative to inpatient care.

It will enable young people to be treated in the community and stay at home with their families.

It is run by Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust's Family Eating Disorder Services (SFEDS) and is for young people aged 18 and under who are already known to specialist Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS).

Ms Cheshire, 24, suffered from anorexia nervosa for eight years including six years spent in hospital.

She said: "It was just a daily battle every single day. When something is out of control in your life and your emotions you don't know how to deal with them so you're just using it in a way a bit like somebody who uses alcohol or drugs but with me I used food."

She added: "If Spring Tide had been around when I was in recovery, I probably wouldn’t have spent so much time in inpatient treatment and probably would have recovered quicker. I truly believed I’d never get better, but I’m living proof that there is a life beyond your eating disorder.

"I feel so honoured, grateful and excited to be opening this new unit, especially as the staff that are here quite literally saved my life and I could never thank them enough for that."

Katrina being shown the new day service.

Ms Cheshire is now fully recovered and works in a care home looking after people with dementia.

Shelley Oakeshott, Clinical Service Manager at Spring Tide, added: "Katrina's story is so inspirational and provides hope to so many young people with an eating disorder.

"We aim to provide families who walk through our doors with help, answers, understanding and compassion when they are in one of the most vulnerable times of their lives.

"Spring Tide will help us treat young people sooner and offer an alternative to staying overnight in hospital to receive the care they need."

Support available

Beat Eating Disorders supports people affected by eating disorders and campaigns on their behalf.

Mind can help people learn about eating problems, including possible causes, symptoms and how to access treatment and support.

NHS support is also available.

