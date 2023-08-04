A 23-year-old man has been charged with murder after the death of 18-year-old Aimen Ahmed in Portsmouth.

Police were called to Guildhall Square at 11pm on Saturday (29 July) after Aimen was stabbed.

Police officers and paramedics provided treatment to the teenager who died a short time later.

Yesterday (3 August) 23-year-old Donnell Charles of St Peters Grove in Southsea was charged with murder, attempted Murder, assault Occasioning actual Bodily Harm and possession of a bladed article.

Police were called to Guildhall Square in Portsmouth on Saturday (29 July). Credit: ITV News Meridian

He is due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court today (4 August).

Paying tribute, Aimen's foster family said: "Aimen was such a kind, beautiful and innocent soul whose huge infectious smile melted your heart and made you laugh.

"He was a boy with dreams and quiet determination, who worked hard at college and wanted to achieve something with his life.

"His tragic death is unjust and incomprehensible and he will be sadly missed by all those that were privileged to have been part of his short life".

