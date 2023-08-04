A group of mystic meerkats at Drusillas Park in Sussex have predicted that England's Lionesses will win their football match against Nigeria on Monday.

Using two buckets of treats with each team's flag on, the meerkats choose which one they would prefer to eat from.

The bucket with the most meerkats surrounding it wins.

England is through to the Round of 16 in the Women's World Cup following a 6-1 defeat against China. Now, the meerkats have predicted England will win their next match on Monday.

The meerkats chose England as the winner. Credit: Drusillas Park

Head Keeper Gemma Romanis said: “We’ve got lots of football fans in the team and always like to get behind the squad and show our support.

"We’ve been doing this for a while now and the meerkats get so excited when they see us setting it up – even our new baby, Reggie who is only a couple of months old was in on the action. We are so proud of our Lionesses so it would be amazing for England to win as the meerkats have predicted!"

Gemma continued: “They sometimes take a while to settle on a decision with interest in each of the buckets, but today they are full of optimism and went straight for England and Nigeria barely got a look in.

"We also gave them some footballs to play with, and being naturally curious and playful they had a great time rolling them around - although their ball skills aren’t exactly note-worthy and they should probably stick to predicting rather than playing!”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...