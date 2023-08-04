Students attending their prom want it to be a night to remember and travelling to the event is no exception.

For one student from Sussex, the journey there was 'unforgettable.'

Ronnie was lucky enough to be escorted to his prom in a Sussex police car after his original prom transport failed.

PC Medhurst and Pc Da Silva stepped in to save the day, leaving Ronnie's friends and family in shock.

Posting on Facebook a Sussex Police spokesperson said: "An unforgettable ride to prom

"When your prom car fails but two friendly officers drop you off instead! Ronnie gave his friends and fellow students a shock when he turned up in a police car to his prom."

His family shared: "It was absolutely phenomenal and an experience we can never ever, ever forget!”

