Several roads will be closed in Brighton city centre this weekend (5 and 6 August).

The Brighton Pride 2023 parade will make its way from Hove Lawns to Preston Park. The festival will take place there and the Pride Village Party will be in Kemp Town.

Roads will be closed and parking bays will be suspended along the length of the parade route - between 9am and 4pm on Saturday.

These road closures include:

Kingsway - Grand Avenue to Kings Road - Eastbound

Kingsway – Kings Road to Waterloo Street - Westbound

Kings Road

Grand Junction Road - Westbound

West Street

North Street

Castle Square

Old Steine

Marlborough Place

Gloucester Place

St George’s Place

York Place

London Road

Preston Road - from New England Road to Stanford Avenue

Stanford Avenue - Preston Road to Beaconsfield Villas

Beaconsfield Road - Close slip lane & Bus Lane at Preston Circus

Roads will be also closed around the Pride Village Party, including St James’s Street and Madeira Place.

These will be in place between 10am on Saturday to 1am on Sunday and between 1:30pm and 11pm on Sunday.

The full list includes:

St James’s Street

Steine Street

Manchester Street

Charles Street

Broad Street

Madeira Place

Camelford Street

Margaret Street

Wentworth Street

New Steine

Rock Place

Pavilion Street

Prince’s Street

George Street

Dorset Gardens

High Street - (from St James’s Street to Ardingly Street)

Chapel Street – (from St James’s Street to Ardingly Street)

Cavendish Street

Ardingly Street – (from St James’s Street Mews to High Street)

A post on the Brighton and Hove City Council website said: "There will also be road closures for the festival in Preston Park, including Preston Road between New England Road to Stanford Avenue and Stanford Avenue between Preston Road and Beaconsfield Road.

"Roads may also be closed during the weekend where the police advise it is required for public safety.

A full list of travel information can be found on the council's website.

