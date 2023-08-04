Brighton Pride 2023: Full list of roads closures around city centre this weekend
Several roads will be closed in Brighton city centre this weekend (5 and 6 August).
The Brighton Pride 2023 parade will make its way from Hove Lawns to Preston Park. The festival will take place there and the Pride Village Party will be in Kemp Town.
Roads will be closed and parking bays will be suspended along the length of the parade route - between 9am and 4pm on Saturday.
These road closures include:
Kingsway - Grand Avenue to Kings Road - Eastbound
Kingsway – Kings Road to Waterloo Street - Westbound
Kings Road
Grand Junction Road - Westbound
West Street
North Street
Castle Square
Old Steine
Marlborough Place
Gloucester Place
St George’s Place
York Place
London Road
Preston Road - from New England Road to Stanford Avenue
Stanford Avenue - Preston Road to Beaconsfield Villas
Beaconsfield Road - Close slip lane & Bus Lane at Preston Circus
Roads will be also closed around the Pride Village Party, including St James’s Street and Madeira Place.
These will be in place between 10am on Saturday to 1am on Sunday and between 1:30pm and 11pm on Sunday.
The full list includes:
St James’s Street
Steine Street
Manchester Street
Charles Street
Broad Street
Madeira Place
Camelford Street
Margaret Street
Wentworth Street
New Steine
Rock Place
Pavilion Street
Prince’s Street
George Street
Dorset Gardens
High Street - (from St James’s Street to Ardingly Street)
Chapel Street – (from St James’s Street to Ardingly Street)
Cavendish Street
Ardingly Street – (from St James’s Street Mews to High Street)
A post on the Brighton and Hove City Council website said: "There will also be road closures for the festival in Preston Park, including Preston Road between New England Road to Stanford Avenue and Stanford Avenue between Preston Road and Beaconsfield Road.
"Roads may also be closed during the weekend where the police advise it is required for public safety.
A full list of travel information can be found on the council's website.
