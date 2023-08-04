Brighton Pride 2023: Full list of roads closures around city centre this weekend

Several road closures will be in place around the parade route, the festival and the Pride Village Party. Credit: PA

Several roads will be closed in Brighton city centre this weekend (5 and 6 August).

The Brighton Pride 2023 parade will make its way from Hove Lawns to Preston Park. The festival will take place there and the Pride Village Party will be in Kemp Town.

Roads will be closed and parking bays will be suspended along the length of the parade route - between 9am and 4pm on Saturday.

These road closures include:

  • Kingsway - Grand Avenue to Kings Road - Eastbound

  • Kingsway – Kings Road to Waterloo Street - Westbound

  • Kings Road

  • Grand Junction Road - Westbound

  • West Street

  • North Street

  • Castle Square

  • Old Steine

  • Marlborough Place

  • Gloucester Place

  • St George’s Place

  • York Place

  • London Road

  • Preston Road - from New England Road to Stanford Avenue

  • Stanford Avenue - Preston Road to Beaconsfield Villas

  • Beaconsfield Road - Close slip lane & Bus Lane at Preston Circus

Roads will be also closed around the Pride Village Party, including St James’s Street and Madeira Place.

These will be in place between 10am on Saturday to 1am on Sunday and between 1:30pm and 11pm on Sunday.

The full list includes:

  • St James’s Street

  • Steine Street

  • Manchester Street

  • Charles Street

  • Broad Street

  • Madeira Place

  • Camelford Street

  • Margaret Street

  • Wentworth Street

  • New Steine

  • Rock Place

  • Pavilion Street

  • Prince’s Street

  • George Street

  • Dorset Gardens

  • High Street - (from St James’s Street to Ardingly Street)

  • Chapel Street – (from St James’s Street to Ardingly Street)

  • Cavendish Street

  • Ardingly Street – (from St James’s Street Mews to High Street)

A post on the Brighton and Hove City Council website said: "There will also be road closures for the festival in Preston Park, including Preston Road between New England Road to Stanford Avenue and Stanford Avenue between Preston Road and Beaconsfield Road.

"Roads may also be closed during the weekend where the police advise it is required for public safety.

A full list of travel information can be found on the council's website.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...