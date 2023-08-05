Paul O'Grady's husband has shared a touching tribute to the late TV presenter and entertainer on what would've been their sixth wedding anniversary.

It is five months since O'Grady passed away at the age of 67 at the home he lived in with Andre Portasio in Aldington near Ashford, Kent.

Portasio described today as a 'bittersweet moment', telling followers that the masssive void that's been left is hard to describe in words.

The post on Instagram read, "Today marks a bittersweet moment as I celebrate what would have been our 6th wedding anniversary without my beloved @paulogrady by my side.

"It's been five months since he passed away, leaving a massive void that words can hardly describe. Yet, as I reflect on the 18 beautiful years we spent together, I cherish the memories that brought immense happiness into my life."Paul was my rock, my confidant, and my partner in every adventure. Our journey together was nothing short of extraordinary. He taught me the true meaning of love, and I am forever grateful for the precious time we had together.

Paul O’Grady’s widower Andre Portasio Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA

"Today, I honour his memory by cherishing the love we shared and the legacy he left behind."Our journey together may have faced an untimely ending, but the impact he had on my life will remain eternal.

"I take this opportunity to thank my friends, my family and the public who have been a pillar of support during this trying time. Your compassion and understanding have made this period a little less daunting."Here's to you, Paul, my forever partner, and to the 6 years of marriage that shaped the happiest time of my life. Until we meet again…. #love #wedding #anniversary."

The star died on Tuesday 28th March from a sudden cardiac arrhythmia.

Paul O'Grady died following a cardiac arrest in his Kent home on 28 March 2023. Credit: ITV News

At the time, residents in Aldington spoke of the “real loss” they felt at the TV personality’s unexpected death.

More than a dozen members of the public arrived to lay bouquets of flowers, and even a large bag of Pointer bone-shaped treats, before the tributes were taken inside.

One message, referring to his hit show Paul O’Grady: For The Love of Dogs, read: “Farewell Paul… and thanks for all the #PogDogs.”

Born on the Wirral in Merseyside, O'Grady moved to Kent and set up a small holding near Ashford for his menagerie of animals including dogs, goats, sheep, chickens, barn owls and also alpacas.

The TV personality was also recently appointed Deputy Lieutenant of Kent having championed the county, especially in 2020, with his programme "Paul O'Grady's Great British Escape".