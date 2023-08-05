Police have released images of the sheep that have been stolen Credit: Kent Police

Two sheep are missing and a third has legs tied up as police investigate incident on field close to a busy dual carriageway.

Detectives are trying to find two sheep which were stolen from a field near to a busy dual carriageway.

A third sheep was discovered with its legs tied up with the missing, a black Zwartbles breed and a black, small Hebridean breed, taken towards the end of last month.

Officers say the Zwartbles breed is ‘dearly missed’ because it was a family pet.

The theft is reported to have taken place between 11pm on the 23rd July and the following day.

Kent Police has launched an investigation and is appealing for witnesses who might have seen suspicious activity around the field close to the A2 in the Geddinge Lane area of Wootton in Dover.

Sergeant Darren Walshaw of Kent Police’s Rural Task Force said,

“There is an indication nationally that this crime type is on the increase, although in Kent they still remain rare.

“This particular report is upsetting as the Zwartbles sheep was a pet as well so is dearly missed.

“Anyone who has information regarding the missing sheep is asked to contact Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/134280/23.

“Livestock owners are reminded to ensure their livestock are kept safe and to make regular checks on them.

“I would also encourage the rural community to be vigilant when out and to report any suspicious activity, including descriptions and vehicle details of those suspected to be involved in a theft offence.”

