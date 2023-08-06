Thames Valley Police is investigating the death of a man, whose body was discovered in the Grand Union Canal in Aylesbury.

The force received a call from a member of the public at 3.30pm on August 5, 2023 reporting a man was in the water.

Police officers and the South Central Ambulance Service treated the man at the scene but he was later pronounced dead.

The man’s family has been informed.

Police were called to the Grand Union Canal near Broughton Crossing off Broughton Lane, Aylesbury. Credit: Google Maps

Investigating officer, Detective Inspector Michael Anderson said: "This is a tragic incident in which a man in his thirties has lost his life.

"Our thoughts are with the man’s family at this extremely difficult time.

“Thames Valley Police is investigating the circumstances of the man’s death.

"At this time it is being treated as an unexplained death with no suspicious circumstances.

"We put a cordon in place on Saturday to ensure we could carry out enquiries at the scene.

"This cordon was lifted in the early hours of Sunday morning.