A shop owner in Hastings has been fined £5000 for selling illegal tobacco and vodka.

Taha Khelani, 53, previously of Seaside in Eastbourne, sold the counterfeit goods at Delboys on Castle Street.

The tobacco, if genuine, had a retail value of more than £31,000.

Khelani was also ordered to pay full prosecution costs of £7,620.86 and a victim surcharge of £181.

Payment must be made in full within six months or Khelani will serve a three month prison sentence in default.

Khelani failed to attend the sentencing hearing and is believed to be in Germany where he has citizenship.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact East Sussex Trading Standards.

Khelani was found guilty by a jury in October last year of four counts of the unauthorised use of a trademark, one count of placing unsafe food on the market, one count of falsely advertising vodka and two counts of supplying tobacco in incorrect packaging.

He also pleaded guilty to one count of breaching the Trademark Act and one count of breaching the Standardised Packaging Regulations.

The tobacco seized included both counterfeit products, which cannot be sold anywhere, and other tobacco in non-standard packaging which cannot be sold in the UK as it lacks the correct packaging and health warnings.

The offences took place in 2021 and 2022.

In sentencing Khelani, who did not attend the hearing, the trial judge HHJ Chapple said: "There are sentencing guidelines for the trade mark and food safety offences.

"They are the most serious as they deal with the risk to public health and the products could put the public at risk.

"There was evidence that the two bottles of Krackoff [vodka] were injurious to health.

"He pleaded not guilty to nearly all the offences so he gets no credit."

At an earlier hearing in May, HHJ Huseyin made a Confiscation Order for the sum of £19,109.22 which Khelani was ordered to pay within three months or face a default sentence of nine months' imprisonment.

HHJ Huseyin also made a forfeiture and destruction order for all the tobacco and alcohol seized.

Andy Clooney, East Sussex Trading Standards Team Manager, said: "This sentence sends out a clear message that the sale of illegal goods will not be tolerated and offenders will be pursued through the courts.

"Selling counterfeit alcohol and tobacco not only breaches trade marks legislation but harms the trade of legitimate suppliers and damages consumer confidence.

"The sale of cheap tobacco is widely acknowledged to negatively affect communities and undermines the efforts of stop smoking services.

"People who sell illicit alcohol are also potentially putting lives at risk as it is not subject to the usual stringent checks and safeguards so there is no way of knowing what it might contain."