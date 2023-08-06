The family of a young man, who died following an incident in Bournemouth town centre, have paid tribute to him saying: "We have not lost our beautiful boy, he has been taken."

The teenager, whose identity has been confirmed as 18-year-old Cameron Hamilton from Bournemouth, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family said: "Cam is loved so much by his whole family, we ask that our privacy is respected at this devastating time.

"We don't want this to be what Cam is remembered for, we want him to be remembered for the funny, kind and wonderful person he is and always will be.

"We would also like to thank all the police officers who attended the scene and were with Cam and all the people who have sent their condolences and wishes to the family."

Police received a report that a man had been badly injured after a fight in the Lower Gardens park. Credit: ITV News Meridian.

Dorset Police received a report from officers on scene that a man had received a suspected stab wound following an altercation involving a group of people in the area of The Square at 1.26am on Saturday 5 August 2023

Dedicated officers are continuing to support the man’s family.

Four 18-year-old young men were arrested on suspicion of murder following the incident.

Two of those arrested, one from Poole and one from Bournemouth, have now been released without charge in relation to the offence of murder.

They were also arrested on suspicion of affray and have been released under investigation in relation to that offence.

The other two arrested, both from the Portsmouth area, remain in police custody after detectives secured a warrant of further detention from Poole Magistrates’ Court.

Police stand next to a cordon close to where the suspected stabbing took place. Credit: ITV News Meridian.

Detective Inspector Neil Third, of MCIT, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family of the young man who sadly died and officers are continuing to support them and keep them updated in relation to developments with the investigation.

“We are continuing to carry out extensive enquiries and I would again urge any witnesses who have not already spoken to police to contact us. Anyone with relevant information or footage can submit it through our Major Incident Public Portal page.

“The cordons that were in place in Bournemouth town centre throughout much of Saturday 5 August 2023 have now been removed and I would like to again thank members of the local community for their patience and understanding while these were in place.

“We will continue to undertake investigative activity in the area of the gardens and town centre and local officers will be carrying out further high visibility patrols for public reassurance.”