The family of an 11-year-old boy who died in a road traffic collision on the A303 near Stonehenge have paid tribute to him in the following statement:

"As the youngest of three wonderful siblings, Charles was the golden-haired centre of our family.

"We will miss his life-loving and caring nature every day.

"It is impossible to imagine the future without him.

"Charles was deeply loved by his family, his friends and our dog Lettice, who magically survived the deeply tragic accident.

"He will be missed and remembered forever. Rest in peace, my darling."

The collision between a car and a lorry happened near the Countess Roundabout, Amesbury. Credit: Google Maps

Wiltshire Police say the "serious road traffic collision" occurred at around 7.30pm on Saturday July 8, 2023 on the westbound carriageway.

A black BMW car was travelling from the Countess Roundabout, Amesbury, towards Stonehenge when it collided with a lorry which was parked in a lay-by, according to the force.

An 11-year-old boy from London, who has been named as Charles, was pronounced dead at the crash site.

Officers say he was a passenger in the car.

The driver of the car, a man in his 40s, and a passenger, a 15-year-old boy, both from London, suffered potentially life-changing injuries and were taken to Southampton General Hospital.

Police say the driver of the lorry was not injured.

Police are asking any witnesses to the collision or anyone who may have dash cam footage to call 01225 694597 or email SCIT@wiltshire.police.uk quoting log number 289 of 08/07/23.