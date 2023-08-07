A criminal gang who recruited illegal migrants to work as cleaners across a string of Sainsbury’s supermarkets in Oxfordshire and Wiltshire have been sentenced.

The organised crime group profited from the facilitation, work placement and housing of around 40 illegal workers, mainly from West Africa. Five defendants were sentenced at Oxfordshire Crown Court today (August 7) in connection with the crime. The leader of the criminal group, Momodou Chune, 55, from Oxford, was jailed for six years after being found guilty of six counts of assisting unlawful immigration and three counts of concealing criminal property. The defendants were caught following an investigation by the Home Office’s Criminal and Financial Investigations (CFI) unit.

It is estimated that over a decade, the gang profited by about £600,000 from the wages of illegal workers and ‘ghost’ workers.

The majority of the illegal workers had more than one name and identity, as Chune created fake employees in order to obtain more money in false wages from his employers. He did this by supplying illegal workers with multiple PIN numbers which were used to calculate an individual’s pay based on the record of when they logged on and for how long that person had worked.

Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick, said: “This is another example of the excellent work which Immigration Enforcement is carrying out around the clock to pursue offenders and bring them to justice.

“Illegal working not only encourages illegal migration - it damages our communities, cheats honest workers out of employment and defrauds the public purse as the businesses and workers do not pay taxes.

“That is why this government is cracking down on the practice by increasing our illegal working activity by 50% and relentlessly pursuing the ringleaders."

One of the Sainsbury's stores in Oxfordshire.

Investigators found that, from 2006 to 2016, Chune had abused his position as an area manager for two companies ISS Facility Services (ISS) and Exclusive Contract Services (ECS), to employ illegal migrants to work as cleaning staff at nine Sainsbury’s stores. Chune recruited each of the illegal workers knowing they had no right to work.

Evidence showed he had control over what the workers were paid as he had their wages paid into his accounts and the accounts of those close to him. He also controlled where some of the illegal workers lived by providing them with rooms across his multi-million-pound property portfolio.

The court heard Chune would pay illegal workers in cash but would deduct rent from those he housed. This included one worker who was paid £250 a month in cash, however, his rent to Chune was £220 a month.

Those sentenced alongside Chune today were:

His wife Sabbeh Jeng, aged 48, who was found guilty of concealing criminal property alongside Chune to the sum of £31,685, and was sentenced to 12 months suspended for two years.

Helen Ngeh Tankoh, aged 54, was found guilty of concealing criminal property with Chune to the sum of more than £200,701, and was sentenced to 18 months suspended for two years.

Ebrima Jabang, aged 50, who was found guilty of concealing criminal property with Chune to the sum of £78,638, and plead guilty to possession of an identity document with intent. He was sentenced to 23 months imprisonment.

Isaac Nimo, aged 41, was found guilty of fraud by abusing his position as a supervisor at ECS by receiving wages he was not entitled to and was sentenced to two years suspended for two years.

