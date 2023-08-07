Man stabbed in Brighton taken to hospital as three people arrested

A man who was stabbed in Brighton at the weekend has been taken to hospital for treatment.

Sussex Police said e mergency services were called to First Avenue at around 2am on Sunday 6 August to reports of a man with serious injuries.

He was taken to hospital. The force say his injuries are not considered to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Three men from Brighton, aged 28, 38 and 48, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder and have since been released on police bail.

Detective Inspector Sharon Ford said: “This was a serious assault that could have had tragic consequences.

“Emergency services responded promptly and we were able to swiftly take three people into custody.

"An investigation is now underway and there has been an increased police presence in the area. A fourth man is sought in relation to this investigation.

“If you witnessed anything suspicious in the area or have relevant video footage, contact police online or via 101, quoting Operation Bruford.”

