A motorcyclist in his 40s has died after a crash near Sevenoaks.

Kent Police were called at 1.44pm on Sunday (6 August), to the incident on the A225 Shoreham Road.

The motorcyclist was riding a white Ducati Hypermotard in a northerly direction between Shoreham and Lullingstone, accompanied by two other motorcyclists, when he was involved in a collision with a silver Jaguar S-Type and a silver Mercedes SL500 travelling in the opposite direction.

Patrols and South East Coast Ambulance Service attended the scene where the motorcyclist, a man in his 40s, was confirmed deceased.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are carrying out enquiries and are also urging witnesses and anyone with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage to contact them.