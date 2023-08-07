Police are urging a potential witness to come forward after a human placenta was found in a park in Southampton.

The discovery was made on Wednesday 21 June in the Holly Brook Park area.

Hampshire Police officers say they have been reviewing large amounts of footage, covering a number of days, from the nearby area and have an image of a man who they believe may have information to help them.

The force said the man is believed to have been in the Dale Road/Holly Brook Park area on Saturday 1 July at around midday.

The man in the photograph is being urged to contact police as soon as possible.

Police are also keen to speak to anyone who has concerns for someone close to them who may have recently given birth, whether it be a friend, family member, co-worker or anyone within their local community.

Detective Chief Inspector Elizabeth Pirie, who is leading the complex enquiry said: “We remain extremely concerned for the welfare of the mother who recently gave birth, we believe between June 17th and 21st in the Holly Brook Park area.

“Our number one priority is the welfare of both the mother and child involved, and as such we need anyone with concerns for a girl or woman they know to make contact with us.

“We recognise that the mother may be fearful of identifying herself and she needs your help to get the care she and her baby desperately need.

“The trauma experienced by giving birth alone will continue to affect her unless she receives the appropriate support as soon as possible, even if she believes she is ok.

“If you have information regarding a woman or girl you think may have been pregnant, or whose behaviour has been unusual or out of character over the past few months, including withdrawing from friends, family and social ties, please forward their name to any of the contacts below.

"All names will be treated with the upmost discretion and can easily be discounted from enquiries without delay, if they are not the mother we are seeking.

“The mother and child desperately need help. Please help us to help them.”

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting reference Op Holdo/44230246419.

People can also call Crimestoppers to give information 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or make contact with the local hospital, GP or walk-in centre.

