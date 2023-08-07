A shopping centre in Reading has been evacuated after reports of a fire nearby.

Shoppers were told to leave Broad Street Mall after reports of a fire at a chip shop in Cheapside.

Reading Buses said police have closed The Oxford Road between Cheapside and the Butts.

It added: "Inbound services from Oxford Road are diverting via Eaton Place. Outward services towards Oxford Road are diverting via Cheapside and will be serving."

More to follow.

