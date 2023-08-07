Breaking News
Reading shopping centre evacuated and roads closed after reports of chip shop fire
A shopping centre in Reading has been evacuated after reports of a fire nearby.
Shoppers were told to leave Broad Street Mall after reports of a fire at a chip shop in Cheapside.
Reading Buses said police have closed The Oxford Road between Cheapside and the Butts.
It added: "Inbound services from Oxford Road are diverting via Eaton Place. Outward services towards Oxford Road are diverting via Cheapside and will be serving."
More to follow.
Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...