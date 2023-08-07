'Significant' traffic disruption and A40 northbound closed after crash

The A40 northbound is currently closed due to a crash at Barton Field Road Junction.

Motorists are being told to expect significant traffic disruption in the area and are being advised to plan alternative routes.

On Facebook, Oxfordshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "Due to a Road Traffic Collision, on the A40 at Barton Field Road Junction, the A40 Northbound is currently closed.

"Please expect significant traffic disruption in the area and plan to use an alternative route.

"To keep updated traffic around the County, follow @OxonTravel or for road closures around the County, visit https://one.network/."