Watch this video report by ITV Meridian's Siri Hampapur

Blind veterans have been taking part in a day of sports as part of a week-long summer camp to help them reconnect with each other and boost their confidence.

The veterans are staying at HMS Sultan in Gosport for a range of activities, which will also include sailing, archery, indoor climbing, crazy golf and horse riding in the local community.

It is all aimed at encouraging those who have lost sight to remain independent.

This year the event saw its first female blind veteran.

Janice Price, from Lincolnshire, was a former Navy aircraft engineer. She started losing her sight 20 years ago because of a degenerative auto-immune condition.

She said: "It’s really good at getting everybody, irrelevant of ability, of what you want to do, everybody gets involved into the level that they can do so it’s really inclusive in that way.

“I’d like to see more females involved with it but I think as well it’s to get the word out to the wider blind veterans community."

Andy Salter, who helps organise the event said it's great to get people back into the environment where they're "laughing and giggling". Credit: ITV Meridian

Organising Secretary of Blind Veterans Summer Camp, Andy Salter said: “You’re putting them back years.

"You’re taking them back into a military environment. You’re taking them back to the banter, the camaraderie.”

“It’s good to get them back in this environment, laughing and giggling.

“If you just look around at the camaraderie, the friendship, the enjoyment there, it’s worth it.”

Commanding Officer of HMS Sultan, Capt Jo Deakin said: "Many don't understand what support is available to them.

"Particularly the younger veterans who may consider this is something for our world war heroes but in fact it's across the ages."

The camp aims to help people live more independently and gives respite to the people who care for them.

CEO of Blind Veterans UK, Adrian Bell said: "To go back home with a renewed vigour, and that companionship and those links that have been forged, I think actually changes people's lives quite dramatically."

