Play Brightcove video

ITV Meridian's Megan Samrai went to Battersea Brands Hatch in Kent

Battersea Dogs and Cats Home is calling on people to become 'cat fosterers' after seeing a steady increase in owners having to give up their pets to be rehomed.

Foster carers take cats from the cattery into their homes and care for them for a period of time, until the animals find their forever home.

And on International Cat Day (August 8), Battersea Brands Hatch in Kent has said people who choose to take up cat fostering will find it a rewarding and heartwarming experience.

Cattery Team Leader, Naomi Burgoyne, said: "We're seeing an increase in the number of customers who are asking for our help. We're taking in as many as we can, but obviously to do that we need additional support which can come in the form of foster carers.

"Until the cats find their homes they help us with their behavioural assessments just by telling us information about what the cats like in their home and how they interact with them.

This litter of kittens have found a new home after their pregnant mother was brought to Battersea. Credit: ITV News Meridian

"The cost of living crisis is affecting the number of cats coming into us, and it has more so broadly over the past couple of months.

"However, there's many different reasons the cats are coming to us. Lots of people moving home and unable to take the cats with them as well, or general change in circumstances for the owners.

"And there's always another solution rather than leaving a cat abandoned."

Battersea said in June this year, one in four cats that came into its centres was due to the owner no longer being able to afford to keep their animal or pay for vet bills.

But the rise in cats needing to be rehomed isn't just the case at Battersea.

Last week the RSPCA said the number of unwanted pets is growing, with hundreds of cats that are in need of a new home.

Rehoming and Welfare Co-ordinator at Battersea Brands Hatch, Chloe Tompsett, has fostered cats herself over the years.

Battersea is seeing a rise in people giving up their pets. Credit: ITV News Meridian

She said: "I would highly recommend signing up to be a foster carer, just to see the cats blossom.

"Some cats can be quite shut down when they're in the cattery and they just hide away.

"And you know they've got a good history and they want to be friendly and social, but they're just too scared.

"So sometimes putting them back in a natural environment where it's quite homely, they tend to bond quicker.

"Battersea will cover the costs for you to look after the cat, so your food your litter trays, water, everything the cat would need would go with you.

"All you need to do is basically have some spare time and be able to give our cats lots of love and attention."

More information on fostering can be found on Battersea's website.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...