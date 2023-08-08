Police in Hampshire were called to a stretch of busy motorway this morning, following multiple reports that a man was cycling down the hard shoulder.

Officers located the man on the M27 near Cadnam shortly before midday.

When the force attempted to stop the man and safely remove him from the carriageway, he is said to have been uncooperative.

He attempted to "argue the law" regarding pedal cycles and motorways with police, whilst being in what has been described as a perilous location.

In a statement, Hampshire Roads Policing said: "Multiple calls to a cyclist on the M27 near Cadnam.

"Male located, however he refused details and wanted to argue the law regarding pedal cycles use of the motorway.

"We won't mess around in such a perilous location so the male was swiftly arrested."

Rule 253 of the Highway Code specifically prohibits cyclists, as well as pedestrians from using motorways.

