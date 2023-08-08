Firefighters in Kent are responding to reports of electrical boxes smoking within homes in Chatham.

Seven fire engines are currently at the scene.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service (KFRS) crews are working alongside UK Power Networks to investigate the cause of the issue.

It is affecting properties in Churchill Avenue, Wayfield Road, Montgomery Avenue, and Cunningham Crescent.

Roads in the surrounding area have been closed.

People are being urged to avoid the area because of congestion.

KFRS' volunteer response team is on-hand to provide advice to affected residents.

