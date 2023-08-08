A rage room has opened for the first time in Kent where people can pay to smash up items and release any pent-up anger.

Rage Out in Maidstone allows people to book out a room and smash items like TVs, plates and flat-pack furniture, with weapons including hammers, baseball bats or golf clubs.

Before heading into the rage rooms, visitors are kitted out in full safety equipment and have a safety briefing.

Paul Fisher set up the business after his teenage daughter said she wanted to go to a rage room for her birthday - but the nearest one was in central London.

He explained that items come from local charity shops and are often things they can't sell because they are too old or failed pat testing.

After the items are smashed, the room is cleaned up and the items can be recycled.

One customer said she'd just completed a law degree and needed the room to "blow off some steam".

Play Brightcove video

People can smash up items including electricals

Mike Fisher, director of the British Association of Anger Management, says he is in support of more rage rooms being used in the UK.

He said: "For people who are passive-aggressive who turn their anger inwards, they implode.

"The idea of exploding can be can be really, really cathartic, so I think that's the starting point, it's a release and it means they don't have to carry that anger, rage and fury that's been accumulated over five, 10, 15, 20 years all depending on how old they are."

However, he can understand the drawbacks of people relying on rage rooms.

He added: "If you are an exploder, the danger is that you're using the rage room as a way of getting rid of that anger, rage and fury, releasing that anger, rage and fury.

"The problem can be it becomes addictive. If they don't have access to a rage room they might act it out on the road."

Paul Fisher, owner of Rage Out, is not worried about rage rooms encouraging vandalism or violence.

He said: "If anything it will discourage it because it's now a safe place for somebody to come and vent their rage and get rid of that anger."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...