A truck driver has been threatened with a handgun and robbed at the Oxford M40 services.

Thames Valley Police said at about 3.25am (8 August), a truck driver, aged in his twenties, noticed a white man approach the side of his vehicle while he was parked at the Welcome Break Oxford Services M40 at junction 8A of the motorway near Wheatley.

The victim went to exit his truck to see what the man was doing but the man pointed a handgun at him and told him to get back inside his truck, which he did.

A vehicle then approached his truck and several people got out and unloaded 14 pallets containing Samsonite suitcases from his truck.

The offenders then left the scene in what has been described as 7.5-tonne white truck. No one was injured.

Detective Sergeant James Waterson, of the South Oxfordshire and Vale of White Horse Priority Crime Team, said: “I am appealing for anyone with information about this robbery to please come forward.

“While I understand this may be alarming, there is no evidence of any wider threat to the public. Fortunately, the victim was unharmed but has been left shaken.

“We have launched an investigation to find those responsible and bring them to justice.

“We have conducted extensive searches for the offending vehicle but at this time it remains outstanding.

“There will be an increased police presence in the area while we investigate and anyone with concerns should speak to a uniformed officer.

“Anyone with information or who witnessed anything which could help us, such as those using the services at the time, should call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43230352278.

“I’d also ask anyone who was driving in the area at the time and has a dash-cam to check their recordings in case it has captured anything which might assist us.

“Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.”

